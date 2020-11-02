ST. LOUIS — St. Louis ranked 26th in a 2020 ranking of the "Best Cities for Women in Tech."
To create the list, SmartAsset looked at four factors: gender pay gap in the tech industry, income after housing costs, women's representation in the tech workforce and tech employment growth.
St. Louis' gender pay gap was 84%. Its income after housing costs was $48,416, percentage of tech jobs filled by women was 26.3% and four-year teach employment growth was 26%.
Kansas City came in at No. 37.
Baltimore ranked No. 1 on the list, followed by Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Va.; Chesapeake, Va.; and Albuquerque, N.M.
Click here for more from the St. Louis Business Journal.
