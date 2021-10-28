I-70's Wentzville 'curve' to get more lanes to alleviate bottleneck

MoDOT earlier this year OK'd funding for the project, with construction slated to begin in 2023

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The St. Louis region's planning organization voted Wednesday to put $39 million toward altering part of Interstate 70 at Wentzville that backs up with traffic.

St. Charles County officials said the move would allow the Missouri Department of Transportation to add lanes to 70 under the railroad bridge in Wentzville. They said traffic backs up between Route Z and Wentzville Parkway due to a "curve" in the interstate. They added that the area ranks high for severity of congestion, total impact to the traveling public and congestion variability.

MoDOT earlier this year OK'd funding for the project, with construction slated to begin in 2023, officials said.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said in a statement that he's worked for years to get MoDOT and East-West Gateway Council of Governments, the planning organization that took the vote Wednesday, to fund the projects.