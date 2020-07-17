Illinois CEO found dead at his Ladue home

"He was a remarkable leader for the NRE family and a well-known and highly respected industry advocate"

ST. LOUIS — The CEO of a private railroad manufacturer in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, has died at his Ladue home, according to the company.

Steven Beal, 46, of National Railway Equipment, died Saturday, the company said in a statement issued on its website. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch quoted Ladue police as saying there were no signs of foul play, and that Beal was found in a pool.

"The NRE family is devastated by this tremendous loss," the company said in a statement. "A lifelong 'railroad man,' Steven had been in the industry since the age of 12, constantly learning the business from his father, Lawrence, who founded NRE in 1984."

It said Beal was "well-prepared to assume leadership" when his father died in 2010.

"He was a remarkable leader for the NRE family and a well-known and highly respected industry advocate," it said of Steven Beal.

The company said Patrick Frangella and Rob Riley, of National Railway, will serve as members of a newly formed executive committee to oversee all aspects of the company until a permanent CEO is chosen.

The company, which is employee-owned, manufactures and refurbishes locomotives, and also leases them, according to its website. It says it has 12 North American locations, plus five international ones. It's also active in the industrial and marine diesel engine markets.

