Illinois sets monthly record in recreational marijuana sales

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois set another record in recreational marijuana sales in July, the state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation reported Monday.

Illinois rang up $61 million in sales and sold almost 1.3 million cannabis products.

That’s $13.3 million more than was sold in June and $16 million more than was sold in May.

In total, consumers bought more than $300 million worth of legal cannabis for recreational use in Illinois in the first seven months of the year.

Of the July sales, Illinois residents accounted for $44.7 million, and out-of-state buyers purchased $16.2 million worth of marijuana.

The totals do not include taxes the state generates from the sale of adult-use cannabis. That can be up to 40-plus percent, depending on the potency of the product.

Through June, Illinois took in $52 million in cannabis tax revenue. Sales began in January.