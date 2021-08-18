Image Studios opening 2 St. Louis-area salon and spa locations

The locations are targeted to open in winter 2022

ST. LOUIS — A local franchisee of Image Studios is opening the chains first two St. Louis-area salon and spa locations.

The locations, targeted to open in winter 2022, will be at 2953 Highway K in the Deer Creek Crossing center in O'Fallon, Missouri, and 9993 Manchester Road in Warson Woods.

Professionals such as hair stylists, barbers, estheticians, massage therapists, medspa technicians, nail and lash technicians, microblading artists and makeup artists lease individual studios at Image Studios. The Warson Woods location will have 17 suites and the O'Fallon location will have 24 suites, local franchisee and sole owner Shelly Stengel told the Business Journal.

A native St. Louisan, Stengel most recently was senior vice president for public affairs and marketing for the Home Builders Association of St. Louis.

Her franchise agreement calls for her to open three locations here, but more can be added, Stengel told the St. Louis Business Journal. She said build-out costs are estimated to be $555,387-$1.2 million per location, depending on size, and local contractors will be determined in the next 30 days.

“Our model provides a platform for health and beauty professionals to open their own salon easily, without the typical investment required to open their own business. We provide ongoing support via the IMAGE Pro Business Program that guides IMAGE Pros through crucial business practices in operating a financially-secure business," Stengel said in a statement.

