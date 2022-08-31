Imo's, iconic St. Louis family-owned pizza company, names new leader

Food industry veteran Mark Miner has been named chief executive officer of Imo's, replacing Carl Imo, son of co-founders Ed and Margie Imo.

ST. LOUIS — Imo’s Holding Co., the parent company of iconic St. Louis-based Imo’s Pizza, said Wednesday that a new leader is at the helm.

Food industry veteran Mark Miner has been named chief executive officer of the family-owned company, according to a press release. He formerly worked for Arcobasso Foods/Golding Farms Foods Inc., where he held posts as senior vice president of operations and senior vice president of sales, as well as being a part owner of the business. North Carolina-based Golding acquired Hazelwood-based Arcobasso, a producer of private label and branded sauces and condiments, in 2019.

Miner brings to his new post at Imo's experience in brand development, food manufacturing, supply-chain organization and retail-products marketing, officials said.

He replaces Carl Imo, son of co-founders Ed and Margie Imo, who had served as Imo's Holding Co. president since 2014. Carl Imo still owns and operates two Imo’s franchise locations, according to a spokesperson.

The company also named Matt Pudlowski, most recently vice president of finance for Golding Farms Foods, as chief administrative officer of Imo’s Holding Company. Officials said Pudlowski brings to Imo's experience in operations, risk management, treasury, financial planning and analysis, and developing metrics for operating functions and efficiencies in food production and supply chains.

“I’m excited to join one of St. Louis’ most-iconic brands and help continue to grow the company Ed and Margie Imo started with a single restaurant nearly 60 years ago,” Miner said in a statement.

