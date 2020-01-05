In St. Louis, second-round PPP loans are smaller, benefiting smaller businesses

"The loan amounts for round two are significantly smaller because the self-employed individuals were finally able to apply in this round"

ST. LOUIS — After initial glitches Monday in processing second-round Paycheck Protection Program loans, small lenders in St. Louis reported success as the week went on.

In addition, the average loan is smaller, indicating smaller businesses are accessing the money, matching the trend nationally.

"The loan amounts for round two are significantly smaller because the self-employed individuals were finally able to apply in this round," said Becky Buhr, vice president of finance at Bank of Franklin County, with $260 million in assets. "Unfortunately, for round one, we received the guidance on self-employed borrowers on Tuesday and the funds ran out on Thursday."

In round one, the bank did 186 loans for a total of $24 million. "So far in round two, we've done 95 loans — and counting — for $3.8 million," Buhr said.

First National Bank of Waterloo, with $490 million in assets, booked 284 loans for about $23 million in round one, with an average size of $80,000 or so, Chairman and CEO Gary Hemmer said. After the first two days of round two, the bank uploaded about 95 loans for about $6 million.

"As you can see, the average size is smaller — $60,000 — than the first round," Hemmer said. "The bank was able to get about 99% of the requests processed for our customers before the first round funds were exhausted. Our team has really stepped up to meet the demands of the small businesses within our communities."

Saint Louis Bank, with $460 million in assets, received approval for almost 300 loans for a total of $100 million in round one. The average loan size was more than $300,000.

"The average loan size for round two has been $85,000," said Travis Liebig, president and CEO. "We had close to 500 loans in our queue ready to go on Monday. The total volume was much less, coming in under $50 million. The smaller businesses and sole proprietors made up a larger portion of this round. Other than system issues (for all banks) during the first day, we had nothing but success this time."

