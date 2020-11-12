A Midwest neighbor makes Conde Nast list of world's 'best places to go' in 2021

Indianapolis was recommended for its new $300 million, 12-acre mixed-use Bottleworks District and expansion of its Cultural Trail

ST. LOUIS — Indianapolis, 240 miles east of St. Louis, has been named one of the best travel destinations in 2021 by Conde Nast Traveler.

Sandwiched between recommendations for New Zealand and Italy on the list of the 21 "best places to go," Indianapolis was recommended for its new $300 million, 12-acre mixed-use Bottleworks District, expansion of its Cultural Trail and its restored Madam Walker Legacy Center, and the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields, as well as the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.

Besides New Zealand and Italy, the international destinations are Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Angola; Bermuda; Chiapas and Riviera Nayarit; Mexico; coastal England; Ghana; Nova Scotia and Winnipeg, Canada; Oslo; southern Vietnam; Tasmania, Australia; the Panatal in South America; and Kyoto, Japan.

Other U.S. destinations on the list: Tulsa, Oklahoma; Maine; New York City and Healdsburg, California. Tulsa, 395 miles southwest of St. Louis, is cited for events surrounding the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre.