Indoor rowing studio adds location in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Row House, a national franchisor of fitness studios focused on indoor rowing, has opened a new studio at 2-4 Clarkson Wilson Center in Chesterfield.

St. Louis resident Bradley Carr owns and operates the studio. Carr is originally from California and spent most of his career working in the rental car business. He spent 30 years working as a senior executive and corporate vice president — managing teams of more than 800 people worldwide, according to a statement.

In 2016, Carr opened two businesses in St. Louis — Profile by Sanford, a personalized weight loss program, and My Salon Suite in St. Peters.

"Something that really stands out to me about Row House is its broad appeal and the fact that anyone can do it," Carr said in a statement. "Whether you're young or old, active or non-active, experienced or a novice, Row House has a class that allows anyone to excel and reach their goals."

Carr declined to share investment costs for the Chesterfield location, but total investment for a Row House franchise ranges from $213,000 to $311,000, a company spokesman previously told the Business Journal.

A Row House studio typically has 25 rowers, the Chesterfield location currently has 15 to adhere to safety guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. All of the rowers are spaced out over six feet apart, Carr said.

"We have reduced class schedules in order to deep clean each erg, dumbbells, floor and studio overall," Carr said. "Everyone is wearing masks in the common area, which is optional once you're on the erg to workout."

Row House participants row on Concept2 rowing machines for a 45-minute, low-impact, full-body workout. The company offers a variety of classes to allow those with different strengths and abilities to have a synchronized, group fitness experience, according to the company.

