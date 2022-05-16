Get a first look inside the new Le Méridien St. Louis Downtown hotel, with photos

The vacant former Hotel Majestic was converted to the newly opened 96-room hotel at 1019 Pine St.

ST. LOUIS — A closed, historic hotel listed on the National Register of Historic Places has been renovated and opened as the Le Meridien St. Louis Downtown hotel.

The vacant former Hotel Majestic was converted to the newly opened 96-room hotel at 1019 Pine St. through a partnership of Arkansas-based Hawkeye Hotels and Paris-based Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International. Hawkeye, one of the nation’s largest privately owned hotel companies, will operate the hotel.

Hawkeye Hotels purchased the former hotel, last known as the Omni Majestic, in 2016 for $4.2 million.

The two-year construction transformed the building, constructed in 1913 and listed on the National Register in 1984, into a showcase for Le Meridien’s signature midcentury design, “with a nostalgic nod to the elegance of the 1960s French Riviera,” the developers said in a news release.

The developers worked to maintain the historical integrity and details of the building, especially in the public spaces, a spokesperson said. Breese, Illinois-based Poettker Construction was the general contractor, and Louisiana-based Coleman Partners Architects was the architect.

Financial costs for the development were not disclosed.

"To watch the deep history of this hotel and the French heritage of St. Louis come to life through an unprecedented rehabilitation has been truly special,” said Hawkeye Hotels Vice President of Development Om Patel in the release. “It has been important to our team to honor the hotel's unique history while also incorporating the mid-century modern design that is signature to Le Méridien. We can't wait for guests to experience that combination of modernized amenities with timeless elegance."