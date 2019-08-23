This week’s "on the market" takes a look at some of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Ballwin.

The homes featured are located in the 63011 and 63021 ZIP codes, which include Ballwin. In the first half of 2019, the two ZIP codes had a combined 1,428 home sales. The median sale price was $294,375 in the 63011 ZIP code and $274,750 in the 63021 ZIP code.

Missouri ranks near top when it comes to buying a $300,000 home - St. Louis Business Journal If you're in the market for a larger house with a $300,000 budget, you may want to check out Missouri and neighboring states like Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Click here to take a peek inside the homes.

66 Meadowbrook Country Club Estates, $1.5 million: This home, located in the Meadowbrook Country Club footprint, has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms: six full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The home’s kitchen has a center island and walk-in pantry. Downstairs, the basement includes a bar, additional living space, a gym, a bedroom and two bathrooms. The home has a four-car garage.

112 Meadowbrook Country Club Estates, $1.2 million: This 1.5-story home, also located at Meadowbrook Country Club, has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The 4,119-square-foot home has four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The kitchen has granite countertops, custom cabinetry and a center island. Outside, the home has a pool and covered patio.

The most expensive homes in Webster Groves - St. Louis Business Journal This week's on the market takes a look at some of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Webster Groves.

722 New Ballwin Road, $799,000: This 4,200-square-foot home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside the home, which sits on a 3.2-acre lot, are four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The kitchen has a center island, breakfast room and custom cabinetry. The home also has a three-car garage and finished basement. Outside, the home has a waterfall, gazebo and trails.