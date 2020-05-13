Cars become waiting rooms. Temperature checks for hotel guests. Inside the business plan to reopen St. Louis.

"In the end the protocols do seem both practical and effective"

ST. LOUIS — Many of the recommendations are obvious: clean more, distance people, install barriers, and wear masks and gloves.

But the city of St. Louis' plan to gradually restart its economy, which starts Monday, also contains some innovative solutions for curbing the spread of COVID-19 — created with input from businesses across sectors.

"This was not the government, top down. It was the business sectors saying, this is how we should operate," said Linda Martinez, the city's deputy mayor for development. "It was quite an amazing process."

For example, Kelley said she compiled a group of about 15 commercial office brokers from across the region to discuss things such as traffic control. It met on May 1 and May 8.

"Cushman & Wakefield was especially helpful in providing their operational guidelines for reopening," Kelley said, adding that the Building Owners & Managers Association also shared information. She said edits resulted in "directive language" rather than words like "consider."

"In the end the protocols do seem both practical and effective," Kelley said.

Some of the ideas ultimately OK'd by the health department and St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force:

