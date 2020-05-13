x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (3) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

business-journal

Cars become waiting rooms. Temperature checks for hotel guests. Inside the business plan to reopen St. Louis.

"In the end the protocols do seem both practical and effective"
Credit: SLBJ
Vanessa Babb, owner of Modern Styles Barber Shop, cuts Connor Brandon's hair on Monday. Babb last week said that there would likely only be two people in the shop at a given time since there are only two employees working currently and the shop operates on an appointment-only basis. "There's usually one in and one out with our clientele,” Babb said. “It’s not like there's a bunch of people sitting in the waiting area.”

ST. LOUIS — Many of the recommendations are obvious: clean more, distance people, install barriers, and wear masks and gloves.

But the city of St. Louis' plan to gradually restart its economy, which starts Monday, also contains some innovative solutions for curbing the spread of COVID-19 — created with input from businesses across sectors.

Officials said Terry Crow, University City's mayor and a Great Clips franchisee, helped craft salon procedures. Kitty Ratcliffe, head of tourism agency Explore St. Louis, and her marketing chief, Brian Hall, worked on guidance for hotels and retail. A Regional Chamber executive, Austin Walker, sought ideas for manufacturing. Downtown STL CEO Missy Kelley did the same for commercial office buildings. And top restaurateurs from Niche Food Group, Baileys Restaurants and Hamilton Hospitality weighed in on reopening restaurants to dine-in customers.

"This was not the government, top down. It was the business sectors saying, this is how we should operate," said Linda Martinez, the city's deputy mayor for development. "It was quite an amazing process."

For example, Kelley said she compiled a group of about 15 commercial office brokers from across the region to discuss things such as traffic control. It met on May 1 and May 8.

"Cushman & Wakefield was especially helpful in providing their operational guidelines for reopening," Kelley said, adding that the Building Owners & Managers Association also shared information. She said edits resulted in "directive language" rather than words like "consider."

"In the end the protocols do seem both practical and effective," Kelley said. 

Some of the ideas ultimately OK'd by the health department and St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force:

Click here for the full story.

More from the Business Journal