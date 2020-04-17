ST. LOUIS — The number of people playing at America’s golf courses has been on the decline for years. But according to the National Golf Foundation’s 2019 annual report, on-course golf participation rose in 2018 for the first time in 14 years.
Off-course participation, which includes playing golf at driving ranges and entertainment facilities such as Topgolf, has been growing at least since 2015, the first year the NGF began tracking off-course activity.
When this year’s off-course participation numbers are released in 2021, they will likely show a hit from months of coronavirus-related shutdowns. On-course participation could suffer, too.
Although many golf courses in the U.S. and St. Louis are still open, fewer people are choosing to play golf due to social distancing regulations and coronavirus concerns.
