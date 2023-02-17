Restaurant on The Hill will close its doors for good next month

J. Devoti Trattoria opened its doors in 2018 after owner Anthony Devoti closed his former restaurant — called Five Bistro — and rebranded it as J. Devoti Trattoria.

ST. LOUIS — A popular Italian restaurant located on The Hill will close its doors for good after dinner service March 31, according to a post on its Instagram page.

J. Devoti Trattoria opened its doors in 2018 after owner Anthony Devoti closed his former restaurant — called Five Bistro — and rebranded it as J. Devoti Trattoria. Five Bistro opened in 2006. J. Devoti served a table d’hôte menu, which has customers pick a multicourse meal, offered at a fixed total price of about $75 with wine, from a few options. Devoti in September announced this particular menu change due to a labor shortage.

"A small tasting style menu is something that I’ve always wanted to do, I’ve just had my hand forced at this point to move forward with that plan," Devoti wrote in September when announcing the changes. "I can promise you that I will always put forth my finest effort for my passion of cooking."

