ST. LOUIS — Michael and Tara Gallina, owners of the restaurant Vicia in the Cortex district, are purchasing and revamping Winslow's Home at 7213 Delmar Blvd., and plan to change the restaurant's name to Winslow's Table.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Winslow's Home, a farm-to-table restaurant and bakery that also sells a curated collection of games, kitchenware and other items, is owned by Ann Sheehan Lipton, who also owns Winslow's Farm. Lipton will continue to own and operate Winslow's Farm, located in Augusta, Missouri.

The Gallinas will take over Winslow's Home in October, upon completion of the restaurant's sale, at which time they will close the space for a small redesign. Sasha Malinich of R/5 and Casco Architects will lead the redesign.

The space will reopen as Winslow's Table in November and will include a private event space. The Gallinas said they plan to stay loyal to the existing farm-to-table concept of the restaurant.

"We've always wanted to have a casual, neighborhood spot where locals can return time and time again for great food in an inviting atmosphere," Tara Gallina said in a statement. "This was a natural fit for us, and we are excited to give diners a superb service experience in a laid-back setting."

Winslow's Table will open for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as offer takeaway items like packaged dinners; Vicia specialties such as pesto, soups, grain salads; and to-go wine and craft beers.

Michael Gallina, who earlier this year was nominated for the best chef in Midwest award from the James Beard Foundation, will helm the kitchen. Breakfast items will include pastries, quiche and staples such as Vicia's cast iron pancake, while lunch and dinner options will be a la carte. The restaurant will feature Farmer's Feast – a family-style meal with a sampling of the chef's favorite dishes.

"With Vicia, we've seen how excited diners are to embrace fresh, seasonal cuisine that is sourced from our local community," Michael Gallina said in a statement. "We can't wait to expand our reach and introduce our food to an even bigger audience in a more casual setting."