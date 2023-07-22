James Beard semifinalist Loryn Nalic says takeout sales have soared post-pandemic

She said that depending on the day, takeaway orders currently account for anywhere between 40% and 60% of Balkan Treat Box’s total business.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Loryn Nalic says that nine times out of 10, she doesn’t know what she’s doing.

That’s not to say that what she’s doing isn’t working: Balkan Treat Box, the restaurant that Loryn opened with her husband, Edo Nalic, first in 2015 as a food truck, then as a Webster Groves brick-and-mortar operation, commonly has a line out its door and has received accolades from local press and national publications, like Bon Appétit and Food & Wine, alike.

It’s largely a factor of timing.

Balkan Treat Box’s brick-and-mortar restaurant, at 8103 Big Bend Blvd., opened in 2019, so Nalic said she never got the chance to feel comfortable as a restaurateur before the pandemic upended the food industry.