Jamestown Mall demolition contract increased to avoid 'massive hole' preventing future development

A series of efforts to redevelop the mall as an industrial site fell through due to pushback from nearby residents.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The owner of Jamestown Mall is doubling an engineering contract to figure out how to demolish the vacant mall to make way for future development, soon after a feasibility study recommended development of a new agriculture technology campus at the site.

The St. Louis County Port Authority, which owns the 145 acres of the vacant mall at the intersection of Old Jamestown Road and North Highway 67, voted at a meeting Monday to expand the engineering contract for demolition after complications arose that make it more complicated than originally anticipated.