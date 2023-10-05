Jeff Roorda sues St. Louis police union, says he was wrongfully terminated

Former St. Louis police union business manager Jeff Roorda filed a lawsuit saying he was dismissed "without good cause or lawful justification."

ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis police union business manager Jeff Roorda on Tuesday sued the organization, claiming he was wrongfully terminated from his job.

The lawsuit, filed in St. Louis Circuit Court, says Roorda's dismissal, reportedly in September 2022, was "without good cause or lawful justification."

A police union representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suit, filed by attorney Joan Swartz, says Roorda and the St. Louis Police Officers Association in April 2020 entered an employment contract, which was to end in April 2022, subject to automatic renewal.

The union was to pay Roorda a base salary of $91,500, plus additional salary increases equal to the average salary increase for a five-year police officer, bonuses of $1,000 a year, plus other compensation, according to the lawsuit.

It alleged that the union interfered with Roorda's performance by re-assigning his work duties, and seeks $293,418.