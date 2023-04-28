Jenny Craig warns of mass layoffs, closure of weight loss centers

The company had about 3,000 employees as of December 2022.

ST. LOUIS — Jenny Craig has warned employees of potential mass layoffs as it "winds down physical operations" and seeks a buyer.

NBC News reported that a FAQ document sent to some employees this week said that while the company could not say exactly which or how many staff members would lose their jobs, “we would suggest that you anticipate that your employment may be impacted and begin to seek other employment."

The document said that the company was required to issue notices of potential layoffs under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act for sites where more than 50 people could be affected, but warned that layoffs would “likely impact all employees in some manner.”

The company had about 3,000 employees as of December 2022 with nearly 500 company-owned and franchised weight loss center locations across the United States and Canada and approximately 600 centers worldwide..

