ST. LOUIS — If St. Louis tech entrepreneur Jim McKelvey had his way, his latest startup would be finished developing its product. But creating disruptive software takes time.

“I thought we’d have it done a year ago. Should we have? I don’t know,” McKelvey said. “The problem is we’re doing something that has never been done before. There’s a lot of learning that goes on.”

The serial entrepreneur’s main focus these days is on Invisibly, a St. Louis-based startup aimed at helping publishers monetize digital content but in a way that gives users control of which advertisements they see. Invisibly, which has started beta testing its software, says it has contracts with about a quarter of U.S. media publishers. A Forbes report published last week said that list includes the Washington Post, ESPN and Forbes.

“There are literally thousands of websites where eventually this will work. It’s just that we’re just rolling it out,” said McKelvey, who also co-founded payments company Square, nonprofit LaunchCode and Third Degree Glass Factory.

Invisibly has been in the works for several years and raised $20 million in 2018. It was founded after media leaders approached McKelvey.

“They basically got together and asked me to build it for them. And I said ‘only if you give me half the media in the U.S. to launch with,’” he said. “I figured that would get me out of the commitment and they came to the table with basically a path to half the media in the U.S. I was like, ‘OK, I guess I’ve got to do it.’”

The tech startup is not the only project that’s kept McKelvey busy the past few years. His new book, “The Innovation Stack: Building an Unbeatable Business One Crazy Idea at a Time,” was released Tuesday. The Business Journal spoke with McKelvey on Monday to catch up about his latest ventures. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

How are things going with Invisibly? We know exactly what we need to build. We’ve built 90% of it and are beginning to release the product. It’s complicated to build things that are simple for users. And Invisibly is so simple for a user that they don’t even have to know they are using it. That’s why the company is called Invisibly. But behind that is a lot of automatic processes that we’ve been working on for 2.5 years. We’re getting them, but they don’t work perfectly yet.

How big is the startup’s team? Twenty-six domestically and 50 more people overseas.

Matthew Porter, co-founder of St. Louis-based Contegix, was named Invisibly’s CEO in 2019. Why was he the right person to put in charge of this company? He’s a great operator. He knows how to run a company. He builds great teams around him and he is personally unstoppable. He’s a guy who just never quits, and he’s the guy you want to lead your team.

What led you to write this book? I couldn’t answer a question. I couldn’t explain how Square survived an attack by Amazon. When we were four years old, Amazon copied our product, undercut our price by 30%. Every time they do that to a startup, the startup dies or becomes part of Amazon. Square didn’t. Square survived and thrived. I couldn’t figure out what had happened, because I had never seen this phenomenon before. I spent two years looking for what had happened and I finally saw this pattern that I call the innovation stack, which protected Square. It not only protects Square, but it actually is the cause behind most world-changing businesses.

