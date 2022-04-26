Plan for indoor mini golf, arcade facility on Delmar Loop moves ahead

Magic Mini Golf will have an indoor, year-round 18-hole mini golf course, two lanes of shuffleboard and a 16-foot Ferris wheel acquired from The Muny.

ST. LOUIS — A miniature golf facility proposed for the Delmar Loop is moving ahead.

Magic Mini Golf, a project from prolific Delmar Loop developer Joe Edwards, will be built at 6160 Delmar Blvd., after a four-year delay from its original timeline, in part due to the pandemic, Edwards said.

First proposed in 2018, Magic Mini Golf will have an indoor, year-round 18-hole mini golf course, two lanes of shuffleboard and a 16-foot Ferris wheel acquired from The Muny. The venue will also have a kitchen, bar, basketball, amusement games and display cases with “golf and magic-related toys, figurines and art,” according to a news release on the project from 2018. Edwards said the plans remain the same as originally proposed.

The city of St. Louis issued a building permit for the project in February, with an estimated cost of construction listed at $3.8 million in the filing.

The necessary city approvals have all been issued for the plan, but the timeline is still to be determined, Edwards said. He hopes that it can be open by next year.