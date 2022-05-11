John Collins-Muhammad to plead guilty in corruption case, documents say

Attorney Joseph Flees said Collins-Muhammad "does intend to plead guilty and accept responsibility and he does have a plea agreement with the government."

ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad plans to plead guilty in the corruption case that saw three city officials indicted, documents filed in federal court say.

Collins-Muhammad's attorney, Joseph Flees, filed a document Friday saying the former Ward 21 alderman has entered a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis. The document said Collins-Muhammad therefore waived pre-trial motions.

Flees said Collins-Muhammad "does intend to plead guilty and accept responsibility and he does have a plea agreement with the government."

He said he anticipated sentencing would come in August.

"We intend to ask the Court at sentencing to consider not only the offenses, but also Mr. Collins-Muhammad’s good works for the community and rehabilitative potential," Flees said.

Collins-Muhammad, who resigned from the Board of Aldermen in May, previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, which allege he and former aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and Lewis Reed accepted cash bribes in exchange for advancing tax abatement legislation. Boyd and Reed also pleaded not guilty.

