Judge keeps temporary injunction against St. Louis County's mask mandate

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt had filed a lawsuit in July to stop the mandate

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A state-court judge on Monday kept in place a temporary injunction against enforcement of St. Louis County's mask mandate, after the administration of County Executive Sam Page argued it should be dissolved and a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt dismissed.

St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Nellie Ribaudo decided that although the County Council last month voiced support for a mask mandate from Page dating to July 26, passing a resolution that purported to extend it, that mandate had already expired due to a new state law.

"It is unclear to the court why the Council would opt to extend an order they had previously voted to terminate or that expired by operation of law pursuant to Section 67.265 RSMO rather than issue a new order especially in light of this argument made by the Defendants," Ribaudo wrote in her order Monday.

She ordered that the council's August resolution be published by the county, but rejected moves by the county government to dissolve the temporary injunction and dismiss Schmitt's lawsuit.

A hearing on whether to grant a permanent injunction against the mandate is set for Oct. 18.

Schmitt praised Monday's ruling.