Judge orders downtown club Reign, owner Dana Kelly to pay landlord $388K

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge on Monday ordered the shuttered downtown restaurant and club Reign to pay its landlord nearly $388,000.

The decision stems from a case brought in November 2021 by Copia Acquisition LLC, which owns the property formerly occupied by Reign at 1122 Washington Ave.

Copia alleged that Reign failed to pay rent before unlawfully occupying the space from October 2020 through Nov. 1, 2021, plus causing damages.

Reign owner Dana Kelly, also a defendant in the suit, requested a continuance in order to retain counsel, according to documents in the case. No appearance was made on behalf of Reign.

The judge in the case, Joan Moriarty, wrote that no attorney has entered for either defendant, and that affidavits from Copia's director of property management and another official were presented to the court "as proof of damages."