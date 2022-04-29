Juice and smoothie bar to open in Central West End this summer

They'll serve in-house pressed juices, smoothies and smoothie bowls, and classic açai bowls with various toppings.

ST. LOUIS — A new location of juice retailer Main Squeeze Juice Co. is opening in the Central West End the first week of June.

Husband and wife duo Alex and Madison Kamakas have partnered with the company to franchise four locations across the St. Louis area in the next four to five years, according to the Kamakases.

The first location, totaling 1,800 square feet, is to go in at 310 N. Euclid in the Central West End, formerly Sub-Zero Vodka Bar, which closed in 2020. Mac Properties is managing the property, which is owned by Gerhart Properties. Alex said they're paying about $2,950 a month for the space.

A St. Louis contractor, Pinnacle Contracting, is completing the build out, a difficult job given the building's considerable age, Alex said.

Main Squeeze will serve mainly in-house pressed juices, which account for roughly 60% of sales, according to Alex. In addition to juices, the couple will serve smoothies and smoothie bowls with a banana base and no ice, along with classic açai bowls with various toppings.

Main Squeeze also specializes in producing and selling juice cleanses that last a day, three days or five days.

The Kamakases recently moved to St. Louis after spending a few years in Chicago. They thought Main Squeeze was “right for St. Louis” because the area is underserved for healthy fast-food options, they said.

Read the full story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.