ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — JW Aluminum will close its plant in the city of St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood, as 190 workers are laid off. The closure is effective May 30.

The company blamed the move on Chinese imports of foil, saying when JW acquired the facility, in 2004, they represented less than 1% of the market. Today, JW said, the number has risen to almost a quarter of the market, "largely due to China's unfair trade practices."

"This outcome is one we all worked diligently to prevent," Lee McCarter, CEO at JW Aluminum, said in a statement. "However, even with multiple tariffs and duties now in place, it hasn't been enough to overcome the devastating effects of China's market-distorting behavior."

McCarter also said the decision "is an important step for JW Aluminum to maintain a healthy and robust U.S. manufacturing presence in the decades to come."

"JW Aluminum will continue to be a leading supplier of American-made flat rolled aluminum products," he said.

The company acquired the St. Louis facility from Pittsburgh-based Alcoa Inc. The plant, at 6100 S. Broadway, manufactures aluminum foil for sale to converters, who process the foil for other uses.

JW also has plants in Mount Holly, South Carolina; Russellville, Arkansas; and Williamsport, Pennsylvania, according to its website.

