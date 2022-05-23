Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria opening in Ballpark Village

The Ballpark Village location will be the largest of the Katie's Pizza & Pasta locations

ST. LOUIS — Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria on Monday said it will add a third location to its roster of restaurants, with plans to open early next year in Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.

Owners Katie and Ted Collier will build out a previously unoccupied storefront across from Gate 4 of Busch Stadium located within the same building as the Live! by Loews hotel and next to the Arch Apparel and Baseballism retail store.

The buildout of the new space is set to “begin immediately” and is being led by Spiegelglass Construction of Maryland Heights, according to a release from the restaurant.

The Colliers have collaborated with TAO + LEE Associates, a St. Louis-based design firm, to design the approximately 10,000 square-foot space, making it the largest of three Katie's Pizza locations. The other locations are in Rock Hill at 9568 Manchester Road and in Town and Country at 14171 Clayton Road.

Plans include a private event space, an outdoor patio, a pasta-making station in customer’s view and a carry-out market that will sell “specialty items and ready-to-eat dishes,” according to a statement.

Upon opening in early 2023, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week and will offer brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The menu will include offerings the restaurant serves at its other locations, including antipasti, burrata, salads and hand-crafted pizza and pasta.

The new location will have a wood-fired grill to expand the menu to allow the restaurant to offer Italian steak and seafood dishes.

“Our new restaurant will be our largest by far, which gives us an opportunity to expand our concept-and our menu,” Katie Collier said in a statement. “We’ll have lots of familiar favorites and several new dishes available exclusively at this location.”