KC movie theater company expands in St. Louis, combats the rise of streaming

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Covid-19 shutdowns and the rise of streaming video conspired to shutter hundreds of movie theaters in 2020, including the AMC West Olive 16 at 12657 Olive Blvd. in Creve Coeur.
But the theater reopened on Thursday under a new owner, a new name and strategy designed to make the movie-going experience so compelling that it will entice consumers to leave their couches and return to the theater.
“We need to make sure that when they leave their house, they’re getting something that’s notably better than what they’re getting at home,” said Paul Farnsworth, executive director of communications and content for Kansas City-based B&B Theatres. "That has informed really every decision we’ve made, and this location in Creve Coeur is indicative of that.”