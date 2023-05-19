KC movie theater company expands in St. Louis, combats the rise of streaming

B&B reopened the theater Thursday under the name Creve Coeur West Olive 10.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Covid-19 shutdowns and the rise of streaming video conspired to shutter hundreds of movie theaters in 2020, including the AMC West Olive 16 at 12657 Olive Blvd. in Creve Coeur.

But the theater reopened on Thursday under a new owner, a new name and strategy designed to make the movie-going experience so compelling that it will entice consumers to leave their couches and return to the theater.