x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business Journal

KC movie theater company expands in St. Louis, combats the rise of streaming

B&B reopened the theater Thursday under the name Creve Coeur West Olive 10.
Credit: SLBJ
Kansas City-based B&B Theatres on Thursday opened Creve Coeur West Olive 10 in what was formerly AMC West Olive 16. Photo courtesy of B&B Theatres.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Covid-19 shutdowns and the rise of streaming video conspired to shutter hundreds of movie theaters in 2020, including the AMC West Olive 16 at 12657 Olive Blvd. in Creve Coeur.

But the theater reopened on Thursday under a new owner, a new name and strategy designed to make the movie-going experience so compelling that it will entice consumers to leave their couches and return to the theater.

“We need to make sure that when they leave their house, they’re getting something that’s notably better than what they’re getting at home,” said Paul Farnsworth, executive director of communications and content for Kansas City-based B&B Theatres. "That has informed really every decision we’ve made, and this location in Creve Coeur is indicative of that.”

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ferguson-Florissant school district acknowledges low performance score, commits to action

Before You Leave, Check This Out