Kennelwood Pet Resorts opening new dog training, daycare center in Kirkwood

The space was designed by FMD Architects Inc., a Fairlawn, Ohio-based architect that specializes in animal care facilities.
Credit: SLBJ
Kennelwood Pet Resorts on Monday will open its newest dog training and daycare center at 10936 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Photo courtesy of Kennelwood Pet Resorts.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Kennelwood Pet Resorts on Monday will open its newest dog training and daycare center at 10936 Manchester Road in Kirkwood.

Dubbed “Kirkwood Train & Play,” the new center will differ from the company’s existing locations in that it was specifically designed for training and daycare, and it doesn’t offer the pet boarding or grooming available at the company’s other eight locations.

About half of the 10,000-square-foot space is dedicated to the center’s daycare operations. There are separate playrooms for small-, medium- and large-sized dogs; kennels for the dogs to rest in; and a “state-of-the-art, indoor potty yard,” which has its own HVAC and irrigation systems, Marketing Director Meghan Dyonzak said. (The center has an outdoor play and potty area as well.)

