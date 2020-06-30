Kentucky restaurant chain adding location in Metro East

The fast food chain has opened 12 restaurants in the last 18 months. It now has 16 locations in development

ST. LOUIS — Lexington, Kentucky-based A&W Restaurants is expanding around the U.S. after signing agreements with 10 new franchisees, including a location in the Metro East.

The latest multi-unit deal, signed this month, will bring three locations to Lafayette, Louisiana. The fast food chain has opened 12 restaurants in the last 18 months. It now has 16 locations in development, with four being built by current franchisees, according to a news release. The new locations will be in major cities, such as Chicago and the St. Louis region, as well as mid-size and smaller communities. Seven will be located in convenience stores or travel centers.

A&W recently reported double-digit comp-store sales growth in May, despite nearly all dining rooms being closed due to coronavirus, the release said. Average unit sales have increased by 38% since franchisees acquired the company from Louisville-based Yum Brands Inc. in 2011.

Yum Brands is the parent of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger Grill.

“A&W truly is an all-American business opportunity that performs very well in all areas of the country,” CEO Kevin Bazner said in the release. He noted that in a recent national poll of 15,000 respondents, 74% had eaten at an A&W.

Freestanding restaurants in Beaverton, Michigan near Midland, and in Belleville, Illinois are scheduled to open in the coming weeks. Both are in former banks.

