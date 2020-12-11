$11 million assisted living facility planned in Kirkwood

"Each of the homes will be designed and constructed to feel like a warm and caring single-family home"

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Entities tied to a local real estate agent are planning a nearly $11 million assisted living facility in Kirkwood.

Harmony Homes, an 80-bed, six-building development, would be located at 600 N. Ballas Road. The owning and operating entities were organized by Christopher Long of Radius Realty, based in downtown St. Louis, according to state records.

Long and a partner, Bob Declue, had no immediate comment. The Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee is set to review the project Jan. 4.

Documents submitted to the state say each building would house either 8 or 16 residents.

"Each of the homes will be designed and constructed to feel like a warm and caring single-family home," the developer said. Residents will live in private or shared suites, it said, with common areas featuring fireplaces and activity areas.

That model tracks with another senior development, being proposed for Florissant.

Design for the Kirkwood project will keep in mind memory care, the documents said, including alarmed magnet-controlled doors and geo fencing, or virtual boundaries.

It also said Harmony Homes would "maintain a higher than average staffing ratio to enable more personalized and frequent care, with the goal of keeping residents healthier and more active and independent."

