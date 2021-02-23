KMOX reveals lineup to replace Rush Limbaugh show

The station will introduce a new show called “St. Louis Talks,” featuring KMOX personalities Carol Daniel and evening talk show host Ryan Wrecker

ST. LOUIS — Prominent St. Louis news talk radio station KMOX 1120 has revealed its new weekday programming lineup that will replace the popular midday program from conservative pundit Rush Limbaugh, who died in February.

KMOX parent Audacy (NYSE: AUD) said the local station will introduce a new show called “St. Louis Talks,” featuring KMOX personalities Carol Daniel and evening talk show host Ryan Wrecker. The two will be joined by long-time radio personality Bo Matthews from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the new program launches May 3.

Daniel has been with the station for 26 years and said, “This is a dream come true for me to host a show on a historic radio station with talented, funny and curious people like Bo and Ryan. My goal is to bring listeners stories about the people, places and things in the region we all love but want so much more out of.”

Wrecker has served as host of KMOX’s evening show “Overnight America” since 2017. Before that, he was program director for WOWO-AM in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Bo Matthews started his radio career when he was 18 years old and has called St. Louis home since 1988, according to a release. Since 2019, Matthews has been a part-time host at KMOX.

“Now is the time to expand our local content offering for the people of St. Louis, and we are thrilled to have three established, well known and trusted St. Louis voices to help usher in this new era for our station,” Becky Domyan, senior vice president and market manager, Audacy St. Louis, said in a statement.