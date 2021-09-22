Kranzberg Foundation's latest hub for St. Louis arts community to open in Grand Center

The development, called 3333 because of its location at 3333 Washington Blvd., will open to the public Oct. 1

ST. LOUIS — A mixed-use development opening next month along Washington Avenue will serve as a hub of activity for the St. Louis arts community, joining a series of existing arts-related developments from the Kranzberg Arts Foundation in Grand Center.

The development, called 3333 because of its location at 3333 Washington Blvd., will open to the public Oct. 1. The foundation purchased the property in September 2018 for $1.1 million, according to city records.

After $5 million in renovations, the two-story, 36,000-square-foot building that was once a manufacturing and warehouse facility for construction material wholesaler Trimaco has been transformed into state-of-the-art, dedicated commercial and creative use spaces that will serve the St. Louis arts community. The general contractor for construction, which is 90% complete, is Lockwood Construction.

Along with offices for arts organizations such as the Saint Louis Fashion Fund and the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, the building now houses an art studio and a scene shop for set building that will be shared by the foundation’s resident organizations and artists. With the renovations mostly finished, some organizations already have moved into their new offices.