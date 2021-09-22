Kranzberg Foundation's latest hub for St. Louis arts community to open in Grand Center

ST. LOUIS — A mixed-use development opening next month along Washington Avenue will serve as a hub of activity for the St. Louis arts community, joining a series of existing arts-related developments from the Kranzberg Arts Foundation in Grand Center.
The development, called 3333 because of its location at 3333 Washington Blvd., will open to the public Oct. 1. The foundation purchased the property in September 2018 for $1.1 million, according to city records.
After $5 million in renovations, the two-story, 36,000-square-foot building that was once a manufacturing and warehouse facility for construction material wholesaler Trimaco has been transformed into state-of-the-art, dedicated commercial and creative use spaces that will serve the St. Louis arts community. The general contractor for construction, which is 90% complete, is Lockwood Construction.
Along with offices for arts organizations such as the Saint Louis Fashion Fund and the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, the building now houses an art studio and a scene shop for set building that will be shared by the foundation’s resident organizations and artists. With the renovations mostly finished, some organizations already have moved into their new offices.
The arts foundation, founded by philanthropists Ken and Nancy Kranzberg, has opened a series of developments in the Grand Center arts and entertainment district that all serve various functions for the arts in St. Louis. So far, the foundation has opened the arts incubator .ZACK, which was developed inside the former Cadillac building at 3224 Locust St.; literary arts center High Low at 3301 Washington Blvd.; The Big Top that permanently houses Circus Flora at 3401 Washington Blvd.; The Kranzberg Arts Center at 501 N. Grand Ave.; and The Grandel at 3610 Grandel Square, which turned the historic Grandel Theatre into a nonprofit performing arts venue.
