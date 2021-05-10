Krewson official in contract dispute was handling big reopenings, including The Muny

Linda Martinez entered a $60-per-hour contract with the city's health department to review reopening plans submitted by businesses

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis official whose government contract raised questions from the new mayor was working on plans for big reopenings, including that of The Muny theater, her records show.

Linda Martinez, deputy mayor for development under former Mayor Lyda Krewson, late in Krewson's term entered a $60-per-hour contract with the city's health department to review reopening plans submitted by businesses. But on Monday, the office of the new mayor, Tishaura Jones, said the contract caught officials there off guard, and indicated it would review whether other Krewson officials "were offered contracts on their way out."

Planning records kept by Martinez indicate that as of this week, she was working with 18 businesses on reopening plans. Most involve requests to increase capacity, including at some high-profile locations around town.

Asked who would take on that work, which is ongoing, after Martinez's exit, Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Jones, said "we are looking into the management of these projects."

"As with any transition between administrations, projects are handed over and may be handled differently than before," Dunne said. "We are exploring the most effective method for handling those projects, and will be using the proper methods to have those services approved."

The records give a glimpse into big organizations' requests.

The Contemporary Art Museum, for example, had submitted a plan in April, but negotiations were "ongoing," the records say.

The Saint Louis Zoo submitted a plan to Martinez on May 4, with a revised document coming in three days later. Martinez gave the institution feedback on Monday.

The Muny sought to present in-person shows in July, August and September, with 4,066 attendees per show, the records say. Five productions would each have seven shows. The Muny, which didn't respond to a request for comment, hasn't yet announced plans for this season.