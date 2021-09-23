Kroenke, NFL owners must turn over financial info in Rams lawsuit, court rules

The lawsuit, which dates to 2017, was brought by the state-created entity that owns the Dome at America's Center, the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling that Stan Kroenke and other NFL owners must turn over financial information as part of St. Louis' lawsuit over the Rams relocation to Los Angeles.

Kroenke, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and several other owner had asked the state's high court to overturn a July ruling by St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh requiring they turn over financial records so a jury could figure potential punitive damages, Bloomberg reports.

McGraugh gave a Sept. 28 deadline to turn over the information to Kroenke, Clark Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs, Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots and John Mara of the New York Giants, along with former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson. If they don't, they face fines of $1,000 a day, according to an order McGraugh issued earlier this month, Bloomberg said.

The lawsuit, which dates to 2017, was brought by the state-created entity that owns the Dome at America's Center, the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County. It alleges the Rams failed to meet its obligations under the NFL's relocation policy, including by failing to negotiate in good faith on a plan for a Mississippi riverfront stadium and making false statements that induced St. Louis to spend $18 million on that effort.

St. Louis and other plaintiffs in the lawsuit want the financial records to calculate punitive damages should the lawsuit, scheduled for trial Jan. 10, be successful. Damage requests could top $1 billion, according to Bloomberg.