Construction starts on La Collina apartments on The Hill

New apartments in the city of St. Louis’ historic Italian neighborhood have been planned since at least 2018

ST. LOUIS — An apartment complex that has long been planned as part of the La Collina at The Hill development is now under construction.

New apartments in the city of St. Louis’ historic Italian neighborhood at 2100 Boardman St., just south of Interstate 44 and west of Kingshighway Boulevard, have been planned since at least 2018 by developer Draper and Kramer. The Chicago-based company is behind the larger planned La Collina development that also includes a single-family subdivision from McBride Homes.

Built by Holland Construction Services, the Moda at The Hill apartment complex will be a four-story apartment building with 225 units and a five-level precast above-ground parking garage with 250 spaces. The Business Journal previously reported the project was a $48.5 million development, but more recent figures were not disclosed.

Construction is expected to last a year. Holland has already assembled the pre-cast concrete garage and is currently installing the wood framing of the apartment building units. Completion of the first phase with the parking garage, south half of the building and the clubhouse is projected for late spring 2022. The second phase that finishes the remaining units is projected for summer 2022.

The former Owens Illinois Glass Co. industrial building previously stood on the site, and the 540,000-square-foot structure was demolished to make way for the new apartments.

The complex’s amenities will include a large hotel-style lobby and club room, a “lushly landscaped” pool courtyard, co-working spaces, pet care facilities and outdoor grilling stations, according to a release. Individual apartments at Moda will feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, as well as private balconies.