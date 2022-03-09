Coffee shop in St. Louis closing this weekend

Despite the struggles during the pandemic and labor shortage, the owners said they have “really loved being a part of the community.”

ST. LOUIS — La Mancha Coffeehouse is closing its doors on St. Patrick's Day. Located at 2800 N. 14th St., directly across from neighborhood anchor Crown Candy, the business opened in Old North in 2011.

After 11 years of serving the downtown community, the owners of La Mancha, the Holder family, chose to relocate elsewhere and close the business.

Veronica Holder, co-owner of La Mancha, told the Business Journal she and her husband are sad to go.

The couple, and the coffeehouse, made it through the pandemic, but she said “the last couple of years have been really hard."

“We’ve been trying to stay open, but with supply prices (being so high) and the lack of staff and all that, when the opportunity came up for us to live elsewhere, we went ahead and took it,” Holder said.

Despite the struggles, Holder said she and her husband have “really loved being a part of the community.”

The coffeehouse serves breakfast and lunch, along with a selection of house-made coffee drinks. It rented the space from Crown Candy.