'Iconic' downtown St. Louis skyscraper, the Laclede Gas Building, is for sale

ST. LOUIS — One of the tallest buildings in downtown St. Louis, a 1960s-era tower now used for offices and an apartment complex, is for sale.

The 31-story Laclede Gas Building at 720 Olive St., now known as Gallery 720, is being marketed for sale to potential buyers. The building is owned by Brandonview VI LLC. The Brandonview entities are associated with St. Louis developer Brian Hayden, who has developed Gallery 720 and other historic rehabs into apartment buildings downtown and elsewhere, including one across the street, Gallery 515 at 515 Olive St.