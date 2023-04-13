Laclede's Landing apartment developer has most projects completed or underway, in a long-awaited milestone

Nearly all $55 million of Advantes Group's planned projects are either finished or under construction.

Brian Minges of development firm Advantes Group and his development partners began buying properties in Laclede’s Landing, once a thriving nightlife and entertainment district, with a plan to fix them up as residential lofts. It was a new concept for the Landing, since apartments and condominiums had bee proposed at various times but never developed in the cobblestoned historic neighborhood.

Although projects in the Landing have been the primary focus of Advantes Group for several years, the firm is currently working on a $300 million redevelopment of downtown's largest office building, the former AT&T tower at 909 Chestnut St. As detailed in filings with the city, the project would divide the 44-story building into 306 apartments, a hotel and modern office space called The Beacon on Chestnut. Representatives of Advantes have said that the developer hopes to purchase the building by January 2024.

