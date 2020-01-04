LADUE, Mo. — A Ladue paper supplier and stationary retailer has furloughed 13 employees due to COVID-19’s effect on the business.

Paper Source, located at 8811 Ladue Road, is instituting the temporary, unpaid furloughs, according to a Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification Act filing with the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development.

The furloughs began Tuesday and will continue indefinitely. The filing said they are intended to be temporary and last less than six months. All Paper Source stores have been temporarily closed, according to the company's website.

“We would like to have given more notice of this action, but were unable to do so because of how quickly our operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration on March 11th, the President’s declaration of a national emergency on March 13th, and other related governmental announcements and actions,” the filing said.

Social distancing restrictions have hurt retail and hospitality businesses the most during the coronavirus pandemic. From hotels to movie theaters, businesses have closed to mitigate the spread of the disease.

Click here for more stories from the St. Louis Business Journal.

More from the Business Journal