$25M luxury apartments underway in Lafayette Square

The 128-apartment project will stand five stories and have a two-story parking structure with podium-level amenities

ST. LOUIS — Construction has started on a $25 million project to add 128 luxury apartments in the city's Lafayette Square neighborhood.

The development, called 2200 LaSalle, is part of phase one of the master-planned redevelopment of the former Praxair site, a 12-acre industrial property at the southeast corner of Jefferson and Chouteau avenues. (Industrial gas company Praxair relocated its operations from the site following a massive fire in 2005.)

Chouteau Avenue Partners is behind the master plan. St. Louis-based Cornerstone Development is behind 2200 LaSalle. Impact Strategies is providing construction services. Architecture firm HOK also is involved in the development.

The 128-apartment project will stand five stories and have a two-story parking structure with podium-level amenities. The amenity deck level includes a private residential luxury bar, a club room, and a fitness area. The outdoor space will feature a turfed section for outdoor games, pavilion, fire pit, and a grilling station that sits adjacent to a lap pool with sunbathing areas.