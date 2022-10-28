St. Louis team plans $300M Lake of the Ozarks entertainment district

The year-round tourist destination would have 20 acres of amusement rides, attractions, hotels, restaurants, an amphitheater and more.

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis-based developers are proposing a $300 million family resort and entertainment district at Lake of the Ozarks that could serve as a tourist attraction with amusement rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.

Des Peres-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development submitted plans Thursday to the city of Osage Beach for Oasis at Lakeport, which would be built at Highway 54 and Jeffries Road, adjacent to the Grand Glaize Bridge.

The year-round tourist destination would have 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions along with hotels, restaurants, an amphitheater, marina and boardwalk, the companies said.

If approved by the city, construction could begin in 2023, and Oasis at Lakeport could open in summer 2024, the developers said.

SkyView Partners is an amusement-oriented developer that has built the SkyView Atlanta Observation Wheel, the carousel and Bay Plunge Tower on Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco and the SkyStar Observation Wheel in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Most recently in St. Louis, SkyView is proposing a new family entertainment center in O'Fallon, Missouri, anchored by a go-kart track, giant slide, swing carousel and sky tower.

In Osage Beach, the company plans to build thrill rides such as roller coasters, along with more family-friendly attractions.

“We look forward to elevating the family friendly offerings at this proven tourist destination,” said Todd Schneider, co-managing partner of SkyView Partners.

Tegethoff Development founding principal Jeff Tegethoff, who is also an operating partner at Clayco’s development division, St. Louis-based CRG, has developed other properties in Osage Beach, but is working on two other massive projects under construction in St. Louis for CRG: the $500 million, 80-acre Wildhorse Village development in Chesterfield and the $350 million Riverpointe development along the Missouri River in St. Charles.

The new Oasis at Lakeport development would create more than 500 jobs and bring 500,000 visitors to the state, Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a news release.

