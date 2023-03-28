Local developers to begin construction on $350M Ozarks resort

Site work and infrastructure for the entire 25-acre site is scheduled to begin this summer.

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Construction is scheduled to begin this summer on the $350 million Lake of the Ozarks resort and amusement park planned by a pair of St. Louis-based developers. They have signed on an international hotel brand to collaborate on the resort's $180 million hotel, which will be built alongside an amusement park, indoor water park and conference center.

Marriott International will give its name to the 400-room, full-service hotel planned as part of the new Oasis at Lakeport entertainment district from St. Louis-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development, along with Fred Ross, owner of Big Thunder Marine, the developers said in a news release. The project, at Highway 54 and Jeffries Road in Osage Beach, adjacent to the Grand Glaize Bridge, was first announced in October.

