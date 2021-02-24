Construction to begin in June on 156-unit Lake Saint Louis apartment project

The multifamily project will include five, three-story apartment buildings

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Construction is slated to begin in June on a new 156-unit multifamily development located near a major shopping center in Lake Saint Louis.

The project, called the Meadows Luxury Living, is from Chesterfield-based developer Mia Rose Holdings and Jim Cook, an Imo's Pizza franchisee and co-owner of the Sugarfire Smokehouse restaurant chain. The multifamily project will include five, three-story apartment buildings at a 7-acre site located on Technology Drive across from The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis shopping center.

Plans for the project call for 48 two-bedroom units and 108 one-bedrooms units. The apartment complex will be what developers have described as an “amenity-rich, high-end housing option” with a pool, sun deck, outdoor lounge, clubhouse and greenspace. The Lake Saint Louis board of alderman earlier this month approved zoning for the project.

“The Meadows Luxury Living is thoughtfully designed with extensive amenities and gathering spaces to satisfy the increasing desire to live, work and recreate close to home,” said Tom Kaiman, founding principal of Mia Rose Holdings. “Western St. Charles is one of the fastest growing areas of the state. Several close by corporate headquarters drive the demand for high-end, multifamily housing yet currently there are limited options.”

The project is expected to be complete in April 2022. It is the latest local development spearheaded by Mia Rose Holdings and Cook. They partnered on The Junction mixed-use development in Wentzville and are also behind a $55 million apartment and villa development Dardenne Prairie. Kaiman said Mia Rose has additional apartment developments in the works for O'Fallon, Missouri, St. Peters and Valley Park.