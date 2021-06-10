Lambert adds Caribbean destination, another option to Austin

First, Southwest Airlines will offer service from St. Louis to San Juan, Puerto Rico, beginning Nov. 13, with weekly flights on Saturdays. It marks a new nonstop destination for Lambert. Southwest began ticket sales Thursday for the San Juan flight.

Also Thursday, American Airlines said it would begin once-daily round-trip service from Lambert to Austin in September. By Oct. 7, it will add an additional daily flight on the route. Tickets can be purchased beginning June 14. Southwest is currently the only one of Lambert's airlines to offer nonstop service to Austin.