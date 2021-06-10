x
Lambert adds Caribbean destination, another option to Austin

Southwest Airlines will offer service from St. Louis to San Juan, Puerto Rico, beginning Nov. 13, with weekly flights on Saturdays
Credit: SLBJ
Baggage claim at St. Louis Lambert International Airport's Terminal 1.

ST. LOUIS — The two busiest carriers serving St. Louis Lambert International Airport are adding a pair of flights, the facility said Thursday.

First, Southwest Airlines will offer service from St. Louis to San Juan, Puerto Rico, beginning Nov. 13, with weekly flights on Saturdays. It marks a new nonstop destination for Lambert. Southwest began ticket sales Thursday for the San Juan flight.

Also Thursday, American Airlines said it would begin once-daily round-trip service from Lambert to Austin in September. By Oct. 7, it will add an additional daily flight on the route. Tickets can be purchased beginning June 14. Southwest is currently the only one of Lambert's airlines to offer nonstop service to Austin.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

