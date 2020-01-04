ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport plans to cancel five infrastructure projects worth more than $3 million, including two that had been awarded to contractors, as the number of air passengers continues to fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said the move comes as the city-owned facility anticipates drastic reductions in revenue. The Board of Public Service was set to consider the matter Tuesday afternoon.

"Our airlines have asked us to look and say, are there projects we can postpone to keep cash on hand?" Hamm-Niebruegge said. "Some projects we're continuing to do that we felt couldn't be postponed. (The projects to be canceled) weren't critical to the safety of our operation, and hopefully we'll pick them up at a later date."

The projects to be canceled, if approved, are:

A $1.2 million upgrade to the Bus Port, just south of Terminal 1 on Lambert International Boulevard. That work had been awarded to Interface Construction.

A repaving of surface parking lot C. That had been awarded to Gershenson Construction Co. Inc.

A repaving of surface parking lot D. Combined with the lot C work, it was to be worth $1.1 million.

A $550,000 roof replacement for the Missouri Air National Guard base.

And a $500,000 vehicle wash bay.

