Here's where Lambert ranks among most affordable departure airports

ST. LOUIS — As airline travel rebounds, those flying from St. Louis Lambert International Airport likely will be paying more than travelers from many other busy U.S. airports, according to FinanceBuzz.

The financial website ranked the most affordable departure airports by looking at 2020 average domestic airfares at the nation's 45 busiest airports, as published in April this year by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Lambert ranked No. 33 on the list, with average airfare of $301.11. The airport is 32nd in the group for passenger volume.

Across the state, Kansas City International Airport is less affordable, ranking No. 36 on the list with average airfare of $308.82. KCI is 34th among the 45 airports for passenger volume.

In Illinois, Chicago Midway Airport ranked No. 4 with a $234.64 average airfare, and Chicago O'Hare International Airport came in at No. 17 with average airfare of $276.89.

Topping the ranking with the cheapest airfare for the third year in a row is Las Vegas' Mccarran International Airport, with an average airfare of $209.95, followed by Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International at $214.87, Orlando International at $215.93, Chicago Midway at $234.64 and Oakland International Airport in California at $250.02.

At No. 45 on the ranking, the most expensive airport, is John F. Kennedy International in New York at $344.35, followed by San Francisco International Airport at $338.11, Charlotte/Douglas International Airport at $335.27, Salt Lake City International Airport at $329.56 and Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston at $324.50.