Lambert purchases electric shuttle buses with help of federal grant funds

Lambert currently has 37 shuttle buses that run on compressed natural gas.

ST. LOUIS — Passengers will be able to shuttle between terminals at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in five electric buses as the airport seeks to reduce its carbon footprint.

The cost to buy the EV shuttle buses and six chargers was $1.3 million, with the Federal Aviation Administration providing 75% in grant funds and the remaining 25% coming from the city-owned airport’s budget. The vehicles and chargers are set for delivery later this year. A date has not been set for when they will begin to operate, an airport spokesperson said.

Lambert currently has 37 shuttle buses that run on compressed natural gas. SP Plus Corp., which manages parking and operates shuttle buses under a contract with Lambert, will operate the new EVs.

Airport Director and CEO Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said there are two reasons why Lambert pursued the FAA funding.