Landlord seeks to evict local Old Navy

ST. LOUIS — The owner of the property that houses the Old Navy in Fenton is seeking to evict the retailer for failure to pay rent.

Fenton Commons 16 LLC, tied to ACF Property Management of Studio City, California, in September filed suit against Old Navy LLC in St. Louis County Circuit Court. It said the company in 2005 leased its location at 725 Gravois Road in Fenton.

The landlord said it demanded unpaid rent on May 20, but that Old Navy hasn't paid. More than $106,000 is now due, it alleged.

Fenton Commons' suit seeks a judgment and immediate possession of the property, located in the Fenton Commons shopping center at the intersection of highways 141 and 30.

A spokesperson for San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), which owns Old Navy, declined to comment. Tim Ahrenhoersterbaeumer of Spencer Fane LLP is representing the company.

