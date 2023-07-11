Landlord sues to evict Chesterfield cycling gym

The fitness studio owed its landlord almost $26,000 as of June 21, made up of back rent, interest and late fees, according to court documents.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — CycleBar Chesterfield's landlord is seeking to evict the provider of cycling and spinning classes.

The fitness studio owed its landlord almost $26,000 as of June 21, made up of back rent, interest and late fees, according to court documents from landlord Chesterfield Crossing Partners LLC.

It filed the petition in St. Louis County Circuit Court June 21, seeking a judgment against the business, whose legal name is SD Fitness LLC, and possession of the premises, located in the Chesterfield Crossing strip mall at 1657 Clarkson Road. It's anchored by a Trader Joe's grocery store and owned by an entity related to Altus Properties, a Clayton-based commercial real estate agency, county property records show.

A registered agent for SD Fitness, David Stockton, could not immediately be reached for comment. Messages left at the facility weren't immediately returned. The fitness studio's website shows that it's continuing to offer classes.

